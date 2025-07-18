June Team of the Month is Lucan Sarsfields minor ladies football team

Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin presents Lucan Sarsfields minor ladies football players Abigail McSweeney, Juliette Harford and mentor Martin O’Reilly with the Active South Dublin June Team of the Month Award. With them are William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo and Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel.

LUCAN Sarsfields minor ladies football team secured the Division One league title for the first time.

It’s the first time that the 12th Lock side have won the top division in their 35 years existence playing ladies football with the destination of the title going right down to the last game.

“We are delighted to win the league. We are in ladies football now for 35 years and never won the Division One league crown so it’s great to get over the line,” said Lucan Sarsfields minor ladies football mentor Martin O’Reilly.

“We played seven matches in the league and it came right down to a cliffhanger against Naomh Mearnog in the last match with a point in injury time so we are thrilled with that.

“Our focus is now on the Club Championship. This starts at the end of August in Division One which is very competitive and a lot of serios good teams,” added Martin.