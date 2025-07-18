BMA Clondalkin Shine at Laois Open

THE Laois Kickboxing Open is the only large event in the summer hosted by Kickbox-Fitness Kickboxing Club and affiliated to the governing body, Kickboxing Ireland (KBI).

Even though there was a record breaking heat wave, the championships attracted teams from all over the country including our very own Clondalkin outfit.

Bushido Martial Arts Clondalkin delivered a dominant performance at the Laois Open Kickboxing Championships on Sunday, returning home with a remarkable collection of medals across multiple divisions.

Among the standout performers was Jamie Hawkins, who stormed through his categories to take double gold in Points Fighting and Light Contact. Louise Shortt continued her strong competition form, claiming a bronze and two silver medals in a highly competitive bracket.

Hannah, representing BMA Naas and joining forces with the Clondalkin squad for the day, put in an excellent performance to earn two silver medals across her divisions.

Denas Noreika and Nikolas Fomkin both fought their way to silver medals, while Artur Dryja, Gustas Gricus, Oisín Clancy, and Donny Caren each earned bronze in their respective divisions — with Oisín placing third in Points Fighting, and Donny securing bronze in Kick Light after a strong showing.

Artur’s brother, Robert Dryja, also impressed, taking home bronze medals in both Points Fighting and Light Contact.

Also making headlines was Jennifer Molloy, who won her Ladies Veterans division by maximum points stoppage, delivering one of the most dominant performances of the day.

“It was a phenomenal showing,” said coach Robert Barrett, who leads the Clondalkin club. “Every fighter gave it their all, and the medal results speak for themselves. But more than that, the camaraderie and team spirit on display made me incredibly proud.”

In total, the BMA team returned with 3 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze medals, further cementing their place as one of Ireland’s leading kickboxing clubs.

Next up representing Clondalkin will be Cayden Derwin stepping in to the ring on the EKS4 Kickboxing Show in Clontarf on the 19th July.