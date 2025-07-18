Tallaght AC’s Amah smashes National Record

TALLAGHT Athletic club’s Dubem Amah smashed the National U18 200m record at Day 3 of the National Juvenile T&F Championships in Tullamore last Saturday.

The young talented athlete who stepped up two years in age to win the National junior/U20 200m title a week earlier powered from the starting blocks and established a clear lead on his opponents when crossing the finish line in a new championship record time of 21.44, smashing the previous record of 22.06.

Others who competed on the day included, Abdullahi Adeleke who recorded a time of 22.80 when finishing 4th in the U17 200m, Amaya Mitchell who recorded a time of 27.79 in her heat of the U19 200m, while Leah Loughlin and Leonard Deering contested the U16 1500m finals where they recorded times of 5:11.51 and 4:25.71 respectively.

There was further success for the club at the same venue the following day when the U18 quartet of Gabriella Azeez, Brianna Dwyer Carty, Beauty Ikpefua and Dami Pearse combined to win the U18 4X100m National relay title in 49.41 seconds, and Joanna Shodipo combined with Brianna Dwyer Carty, Emani Asogba, and Dami Pearse to take bronze in the U19 4X100m relay final with a time of 49.60 seconds.

Sam Balfe won the U14 80m “B” title with a personal best time of 10.88 seconds and Lily Cowap won the U15 100m “B” title with a personal best time of 13.03 seconds.

Lauren Peggs recorded a time of 14.85 in the heats of the U15 “B” 100m, while Jack Niland recorded a throw of 7.89 when 6th in the U13 “B’ championship shot putt contest, and Sofia Leitnerova, Lilla Fabia, Andrea Devine and Lily Cowap recorded a combined time of 55.06 in their U15 4X100m relay heat.

At the Morton Games International Meeting in Santry last Friday evening, Israel Olatunde left a class field of internation athletes in his wake when crossing the line victoriously in the 100m with a time of 10.20 seconds, with Joseph Ojewumi recording a time of 10.83 in the same contest. A few days earlier at the Cork City International Meet, Margaret Hayden threw 58.36m in the hammer contest in a class field of throwers.