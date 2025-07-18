Templeogue host Ireland Bowl

TEMPLEOGUE tennis club are hosting a prestigious tennis event all of this week with the inaugural Ireland Bowl taking place from Monday 14 July to Sunday 20 July.

The TEN-PRO Ireland Bowl is part of the renowned TEN-PRO Global Junior Tour and brings together highly talented boys and girls from across the globe, including Ireland, competing in age categories from U10 to U16.

With a guaranteed minimum of 4 or 8 matches for every participant, this tournament offers an incredible opportunity to witness the next generation of tennis stars in action.

Templeogue Tennis Club General Manager Srdjan Kisic touched on the growth of tennis in Ireland.

Formerly the General Manager of Sutton Tennis Club as well as being heavily involved as a General Manager in the Novak Djokovic Academy in Belgrade, Srdjan has years of experience in the sport.

“I do,[believe that tennis has grown in Ireland], I think there is a lot more involvement in the localised communities. A lot more people are playing. There are other international junior events happening in Ireland, such as ITF and Tennis Europe tournaments. However, Ten-Pro is the global junior tour.

“The Ten-Pro Global Junior Tour is a prestigious international circuit, with events hosted at some of the world’s most elite tennis academies — including the Rafa Nadal Academy, Moratoglou Academy, Novak Djokovic Tennis Academy, IMG Academy, Kim Clijsters Academy, and Boris Becker Academy.

‘While Irish juniors have traditionally travelled abroad to compete in these tournaments, we’re incredibly proud to bring the tour to Ireland for the very first time.”

The tournament is the junior equivalent of the prestigious ATP and WTA tours, ensuring that the talent on display will truly be at a world class level. Grand in scale the tournament expects to host over 200 players from 30+ countries.

Tennis tours operate under a format whereby athletes will compete across multiple competitions across a series of weeks/months winning points for their performance in each with final scores being tallied up and the winner being declared the overall winner. The event in Templeogue will be open to the public if anyone wishes to view the tennis stars of the future.

Local players from Templeogue Tennis Club competing in the event include Sam Smyth,Charlie Smyth, John McGarvey, Thomas Downes, Adam O’Dowd and Patrick O’Dowd