Local girls help Dublin minors into All-Ireland final

THE Dublin Minors are on their way to an All Ireland final after a thrilling game against Galway ending in 1-15 to 2-09.

They will take on Cork in Croke Park on Saturday 26 July after the rebels defeated the reigning champions Cavan 3-12 to 0-10 to set up an encounter with Dublin we have seen play out across multiple codes and age groups this year in the Championship.

The semi final was held in Kinnegad in Westmeath and was end to end action from the get go. Galway would draw first blood however it would only be a matter of minutes before Dublin had responded scoring 1-04 without reply.

A goal from captain Charlie Murphy (Ballyboden St Endas) along with scores from Molly Bourke, Gemma Connolly and Zara Flood (Thomas Davis).

Galway would get themselves on the goalsheet at just over 20 minutes into the first half and the two teams would continue to trade scores up until the break.

The scoreboard would read 1-06 to 1-05 in favour of Dublin when the whistle went for halftime.

Galway would come out firing at the beginning of the second half and would score their second goal of the game just four minutes after play had resumed.

Dublin would not be denied however and a rake of points from Gemma Connolly along with substitute Rebecca McEvoy ensured that the girls in blue were back on top.

The two sides would exchange scores once again with Zara Flood putting Dublin three points ahead with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Dublin stayed strong for the last ten minutes of the game, surviving a late push from Galway which saw them inch towards equalising the match, at one point only a single point behind the Dubs.

Ultimately they would be unable to match the girls from the capital however and it is Dublin who would get the final scores on the day to close out the match with a healthy three point victory, securing their place in the All Ireland final.

Local members of squad include: Charlie Murphy (Ballyboden St Endas), Abaigh Pollock (Thomas Davis), Keeva O’Donovan (Thomas Davis), Zara Flood (Thomas Davis) and Cara Coffey (Lucan Sarsfields).