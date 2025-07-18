Local clubs kick off Inter C’ships

Diarmaid O’Dulaing in action for Commercials against St Vincents in the Premier Championship

THE Dublin Premiere Intermediate and Intermediate Hurling Championships kicked off last weekend with several teams competing.

The Intermediate Championship saw Lucan Sarsfields, Round Towers Clondalkin and Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels all compete.

Lucan Sarsfields would in the end comfortably beat Round Towers Clondalkin with a final scoreline of 5-17 to 1-15 despite facing some adversity at the start of the match. Played at 12th Lock,

Towers would be the first team to strike, scoring 1-01 in the opening minutes of the game. Sarsfields would maintain composure however and goals from Darragh Meehan and David Mulqueen would have Sarsfields comfortably ahead by the 15 minute mark.

Scores by Ryan Clancy, Colm Keenan and Joey Dunne would all just add on to Sarsfields lead and the hosts would head into half time 2-11 to 1-04 in the lead.

Towers would attempt to launch some offense of their own during the third quarter of the fixture, scoring six points , however Darragh Meehan would score his second goal of the game putting to bed any ideas about a possible comeback.

Sarsfields would close out the remainder of the game building an insurmountable lead and securing the points.

Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels managed to pick up a victory away from home versus Kilmacud Crokes at Silver Park. They would win by a three point margin with a final scoreline of 4-17 to 3-17. Fiach Lupton was the top scorer on the day with an impressive 1-6 final tally. Adam Skelly, Dylan Kearns and Shane Ryan all managed to get on the goalsheet also.

It was not just goalscoring which granted the visitors the victory. Adam Quinn and Luke Blood would both manage three points apiece while Brian Mahon and Richie Delaney both contributed with two each, all contributing towards the win.

The Premier Championship saw Commercials of Rathcoole take on St Vincents from Glasnevin. The contest was an extremely close knit affair as Commercials managed to secure the victory by just three points.

The Morris brothers, Callum, Jack and Tadhg provided excellent cover for Commercials at the back while intercounty player Diarmaid O’Dulaing was the sides main attacking output scoring 0-8 with five of these being frees. Adam Drewett managed an impressive five points from play while Daniel O’Kelly struck over three scores in the last quarter of the game, consolidating his sides lead and securing the win.