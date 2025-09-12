Jigsaw ‘sea dip’

Barry Dempsey, second from right will be taking part in the sea dip

A Jigsaw-led ‘sea dip’ in Bray will be all about community, mental health and the importance of seeking help.

The mental health service based in Tallaght organised this event for its second year in partnership with Jigsaw Wicklow, to take place on Sunday, September 14, at the Bray seafront.

“The aim is to have a connective atmosphere where anyone is welcome, to show the power of community and promote help-seeking in its many forms,” said Barry Dempsey, Youth and Community Engagement Worker at Jigsaw Dublin South West, speaking of the event. “It’s set to be bigger than last year.”

After the dip, participants will have the chance to find out about the available support services for young people’s mental health, while sipping tea and coffee, chatting and listening to “a few laid back tunes” by the event’s DJ.

A number of warm-up activities for “all ages and abilities” before dipping into the Irish Sea will include a hike up to Bray Head, a guided run by the Earlybird running club, yoga, breathwork and ‘boxercise.’

There will be a sports promotion unit and a walk and roll dedicated to wheelchair users and their friends.

“Our Youth Volunteers will be there and it is also a fundraiser [for Jigsaw] as we provide free support to young people across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Rathfarnham, parts of Templeogue and Terenure,” said Barry.

“I am hoping to have some of our own community partners attending on the morning, such as Connect 4 Project and Include Youth.

“At the same time there will be Swims in Galway, Kerry and Portmarnock in solidarity with young people across Ireland.”

