Change of use wanted for Airton Plaza centre

A planning application has been submitted for an education/day care centre at a new housing development in the heart of Tallaght.

Stewarts Care, which provides support and services to people with intellectual disabilities, has applied for permission to sub-divide a vacant commercial unit and for the change of use of the unit for education/day centre use at Airton Plaza.

The Airton Plaza development consists of 328 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms. It is constructed within two main blocks spanning six and eight storeys in height around a central landscaped courtyard, over a single-storey underground basement.

In addition to residential units, the scheme includes commercial units, retail units, a crèche and generous residential amenity spaces.

Permission had been previously granted to amalgamate commercial units two and three into a single unit.

Stewarts Care has now applied for permission to subdivide the units again into two spaces measuring 142.3 sq m and 164.2 sq m respectively, with the dividing wall measuring 2.9 sq m

They are also seeking permission to change the use of the sub-divided Unit No. 2 to an ‘day hub’ to “provide an educational programme in the community for individuals with intellectual disabilities who live in the community and attend Stewarts Care Day Services”, according to the planning report submitted as part of the application.

“The Hub will be a base for young adults to meet and access resources/facilities within their own communities.

“An educational/training programme will be delivered to individuals with a focus on developing their independent skills and life skills within their local community,” the report continued, adding that the Hub would be a community base for individuals with a capacity for 25 adults including staff.

Operating from two main sites at Palmerstown, and Balgaddy in South West Dublin, and several satellite residential and day service centres throughout Dublin, Meath and Kildare, Stewarts provides extensive services to people with an intellectual disability.

At present, Stewarts supports over 2,000 people, including families within their homes through Stewarts’ Home Support Programme.

A decision is due from South Dublin County Council’s planning department by October 21 this year.