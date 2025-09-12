Tallaght apprentices set to compete in world events

APPRENTICES attached to Tallaght Training Centre will compete in world and national events over the coming months, helped in no small part by their instructors.

One such instructor is Avril Fitzgerald, who teaches Phase 2 of the Electrical Apprenticeship Programme and is celebrating 40 years as a qualified electrician this month.

Avril began her career with an electrical apprenticeship at CIE Inchicore Works.

“As one of the first women in Ireland to qualify as an electrician, Avril has long served as a role model and advocate for apprenticeships,” said Sherri Brennan, Tallaght Training Centre.

“Her passion for mentoring and promoting excellence in the trade is reflected in her nomination of Maks (Vlasiuk – a TCC apprentice competing at World Skills in the RDS September 17-19), recognising his exceptional talent, work ethic, and dedication.”

Meanwhile, Jim Smith, who teaches Phase 2 of Wood Manufacturing and finishing apprenticeship at TCC, will line out as an adjudicator in the Cabinet Making Competition at World Skills.

Jim graduated from ATU Letterfrack in 1995 and in the same year won the World Skills Ireland competition in cabinet-making.

He set up his own company in 1999, specialising in the manufacture of bespoke kitchens, bedrooms, living spaces, and complete interior fit outs.

“Over the next 23 years in business Jim trained several apprentices, all of whom are now qualified and several of them now running their own successful companies,” said Ms Brennan.

“Having always had a passion for training and mentoring and seeing the importance of apprentices in the industry, Jim decided to take up a position as an instructor at Tallaght Training Centre in 2022.

‘Over the last three years he has worked with several groups, one of his past students competed in World Skills Ireland finals.”