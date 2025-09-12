Food with passion: Classic Victoria Sponge

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right

I’ve not made this classic cake in quite a while and last weekend I decided to bake it for Sunday Dessert and I was quickly reminded just how simple and delicious a cake it is.

This is the perfect recipe for all budding bakers starting off as it is the classic sponge cake mixture that teaches you the creaming method, a staple technique for most classic sponge cakes.

Sandwiched between the two sponge cake layers, are lashings of double cream and strawberry Jam or raspberry if you prefer?

A great cake during the summer time in particular when strawberries are at their very best.

This is my brother in law Danny’s favourite cake and one that I bake for every family occasion at their home when asked ‘What Cake shall I bake’.

Ingredients:

225g Self Raising Flour

225g Stork Baking Spread (Straight from the fridge)

225g caster sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filing:

300ml Whipped double cream

1 tablespoon of icing sugar

300g of good strawberry Jam

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Line and grease with baking parchment paper two 20inch spring form baking tins. In a food mixer or in a large bowl cream the baking spread and sugar together with a wooden spoon until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and mix until well combined then add the vanilla extract. Add the flour, baking powder and mix until fully combined. If the mixture feels stiff add a teaspoon or two of warm water (Only if required). Divide the cake batter between the two tins evenly and pop into the oven to bake for 20- 25 minutes until nicely risen and golden brown on top. To test if your cake if fully baked insert a metal skewer into the middle of the cake, once it comes out clean it’s baked. Transfer to metal wire rack to cool completely before removing from the tins and peel off the baking parchment paper. One your cakes have fully cooled turn out each sponge upside down and on the sponge you are using for the base layer on the jam. On the other layer spread on the whipped cream and carefully place on top of the jam layer. Sprinkle the top with plenty of icing sugar, if you have some fresh strawberries halved it can be nice to adorn the top of the cake with some, serve and enjoy!

The great thing about this cake is the recipe can be used to make individual cupcakes too!

If making as cupcakes divide the mixture evenly into cupcake cases and bake for just 20 minutes.

Allow to cool completely, cut the top off and fill with cream and jam, place the top back on and sprinkle with icing sugar.

Both adults and kids will love this recipe.

