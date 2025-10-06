Jim Gavin withdraws from presidential election

Jim Gavin has withdrawn from the presidential election. Jim is pictured with Fianna Fáil Director of Elections, Minister Jack Chambers.

JIM Gavin has sensationally withdrawn from the presidential election with over two weeks left before polling day.

The former Dublin football manager made the dramatic announcement late on Sunday night following revelations of an alleged rented dispute with a tenant over 16 years ago

The Fianna Fáil candidate said: “I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.

“When I announced my intention to contest the presidential election I did so in a spirit of lifelong public service and a love of country. That has always been my sole motivation.

“I believe deeply in this country, its dreams, its hopes and above all its people. The office of Uachtarán na hÉireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. It is an office that must be untainted by controversy or distraction.

“I always knew the campaign would be robust and challenging and anyone who knows me knows that I have never shirked from a contest. I have always sought to act in honour and good faith.

“However recent days have given me cause to reflect.

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the wellbeing of my family and friends.

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.

“Throughout this campaign I have been humbled by the encouragement and kind words I received. So many people have gone out of their way to support me in so many ways, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to them. I truly hope you understand my decision and do not feel let down”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I fully understand his decision and believe it is the correct one.

“Jim has achieved an enormous amount in his life. His commitment to service and helping others has always, quite rightly, defined his character and his great standing with the public.

“Jim has accepted that he made an error in relation to an issue that has arisen in recent days.

“He himself has said the office of Uachtarán na hÉireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. He is clear that he does not want to bring controversy onto this office.

“This has been a very difficult decision for Jim given his commitment to public service. I wish him well. I have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to Irish life and society”.