Disqualified for not providing info on car

A WOMAN driver was handed a three-month disqualification and fined for not providing gardai with information on her car, which left the scene of an accident.

Natalie Mulhall (42), of Killinarden Heights, Tallaght, appeared before Tallaght District Court, pleading guilty to the road traffic charge.

Garda Eoin Deveraux told the court that Ms Mulhall failed to provide details to him on January 25, 2024, of a car registered to her, which had left the scene of an accident.

There were no injuries reported in the accident and there was no summons for leaving the scene.

The court heard the defendant had one previous conviction in 2020 at Wicklow District Court for fleeing the scene of a road traffic accident.

Defence solicitor John O’Leary said his client is a mother of four and needs the car for work.

Judge Patricia McNamara asked why she did not give the information to gardai and was told that the defendant did not know who had her car at the time.

Judge McNamara disqualified Ms Mulhall from driving for three months and fined her €300 with four months to pay.

“I don’t believe that she doesn’t know who took the car. It is important that gardai are given the information, important for the safety of everybody on the roads,” said the Judge.

