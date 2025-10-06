Two significant milestones for healthcare company

Donagh O’Leary, Managing Director of Clonmel Healthcare and Sinead Mitchell, Head of Marketing & PR at Guaranteed Irish

Clonmel Healthcare announced two significant milestones: its 55th anniversary in business and the official achievement of Guaranteed Irish status.

Since 1970, Clonmel Healthcare has grown to become a cornerstone of the Irish healthcare landscape.

With two locations and 70 employees, the company distributes over 25 million packs of medicine annually and has offices in Park West Business Park.

For 55 years the company has worked to empower Irish families to live healthier, fuller lives by providing reliable access to affordable, innovative medicines, delivered with unwavering dedication to quality and patient care across all life stages.

“Celebrating 55 years in business is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional team and our unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the Irish people,” said Donagh O’Leary, Managing Director of Clonmel Healthcare.

“From our humble beginnings, we have grown to become a vital part of the Irish healthcare ecosystem, ensuring essential medicines are accessible and affordable for all.

‘This anniversary is not just about looking back, but also about looking forward to how we can continue to innovate and serve our community, always caring for people’s health as a trusted partner.”

The announcement of Guaranteed Irish status further solidifies Clonmel Healthcare’s deep roots and positive impact on the national economy and community.

The Guaranteed Irish symbol, a national mark of trust and provenance for businesses in Ireland for 50 years, is awarded to companies that support sustainable jobs, contribute to local communities, and are committed to Irish provenance.

Recent research conducted by KPMG for Guaranteed Irish highlights the significant economic and social impact of its members: for every €1,000 generated by a Guaranteed Irish member business, a further €500 is supported in the Irish economy.

“Achieving Guaranteed Irish status is a proud moment for everyone at Clonmel Healthcare,” continued O’Leary.

“It formally recognises our significant contribution to the Irish economy, our dedication to creating sustainable jobs and our commitment to supporting local communities.

“We are an integral part of the Irish community, and this accreditation underscores our promise to uphold the highest standards of quality, innovation, and social responsibility, all while being rooted right here in Ireland.”

