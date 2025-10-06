Song inspired by an overnight drive

“THIS is a song I wrote in the 90s, inspired by an overnight drive from Holyhead to London in the back of a car,” remarks Tallaght-born singer-songwriter Acko Atkinson.

Acko has released a new song, ‘Motorway Song’, which serves as single number nine of the twelve singles he is planning to release in 2025.

The musician, now based in Wexford, set a challenge for himself to release a new single from his album every month of this year before the full album releases in 2026.

He explains that he played the song at his first solo gigs in Dublin in the early 90s and then later with his band Grasshopper.

He recorded a version around 20 years ago and once again used AI to extract the bass from that version and built the song around that.

The song features Acko’s old bandmate from Grasshopper, Brian K. Adams, on guitar. The B-side, ‘Rubicon’, is a new song that also features Brian and Noel Quaid on bass and guitar.

Singles released so far by Acko in 2025 include ‘Don’t Talk’, ‘Railroad Question’, ‘Chocolate Full of Lies’, ‘No Short Cuts’, ‘A Song for Veda’, ‘Never Be So Young’, and ‘That Spark’.

As is the case with these singles, ‘Motorway’ and ‘Rubicon’ are both written, recorded, mixed, and produced by Acko at DV Audio in Wexford.

He also contributes vocals, guitar, and programming, as he has done with previous singles he has released this year.

‘Motorway’, along with ‘Rubicon’, was released on Bandcamp and other music streaming platforms on August 22.

For more details, contact Acko at stdominics@outlook.ie.