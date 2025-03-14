Job cuts expected in Bank of Ireland over the next three years
JOB cuts are expected at Bank of Ireland over the next three years.
Bank of Ireland has almost 11,200 staff but plans were announced this week by chief executive Myles O’Grady to keep running costs in check as interest rates settle well below their recent peak.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
