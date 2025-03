Each clump of spawn is laid by a different female frog

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the natural heritage around us and the beautiful biodiversity of the plants and creatures.

Frog spawn is the term given to the mass of eggs laid by a female frog.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept