Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne TD and Michael Hynes, CEO of Evara, at The Irons in The Crossings in Adamstown

A NEW residential development containing over 400 units in The Crossings in Adamstown, is expected to be fully completed by the end of this year.

The Irons apartment complex at The Crossings involves 436 units across three blocks ranging in height from five to nine storeys.