New state-of-the-art studios to be open by end of 2026
THE new film studio at the 12th Lock in Lucan is expected to be operational by the end of 2026, according to South Dublin County Council.
Plans for the state-of-the-art film studio in Clondalkin were approved by elected members at a council meeting last July.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
