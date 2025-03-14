Search
New state-of-the-art studios to be open by end of 2026
An artist impression of the film studio

Maurice GarveyMarch 14, 2025 11:35 am

THE new film studio at the 12th Lock in Lucan is expected to be operational by the end of 2026, according to South Dublin County Council.

Plans for the state-of-the-art film studio in Clondalkin were approved by elected members at a council meeting last July.

