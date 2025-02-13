Jobstown Celtic remain top of Major Division

Action from the match in Jobstown Park at the weekend

JOBSTOWN Celtic remain top of the Leinster Senior League Major Division following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ballyoulster United in Jobstown Park on Sunday.

The Tallaght side had to fight tooth and nail for this win after Ballyoulster piled on the pressure in the last quarter but were denied by keeper Stephen Conlon who pulled off a number of vital saves.

The first half was evenly matched with David Simpsons deflected goal after 20 minutes proving the difference between the sides after Jamie Henderson set him up.

It was still evenly balanced in the early stages on the second half until Jobstown doubled their lead on the hour mark which turned out to be a crucial score.

Henderson won a corner for the hosts and with Glen McAuley scoring directly from the resulting corner to deceive the Ballyoulster defence and keeper.

Up to that point, Jobstown had one other opportunity when Henderson tried to chip the keeper, but his effort was saved.

However, the game took another twist when Jobstown were reduced to 10 players and then the visitors pulled a goal back from Adam Kenny.

It was backs to the walls for the home side in the closing minutes as Ballyoulster applied the pressure but could find no way through.

Keeper Stephen Conlon pulled off several vital saves especially in stoppage time as Jobstown held out for a vital win.

Having only dropped points against Ballyoulster in the league after a 4-4 draw earlier in the campaign, this was a vital win for the Jobstown side who occupy top spot.

The team is also into the last 16 of the Leinster Junior Cup and the quarter-final of the Kevin Nugent Cup so all is going well at this stage of the season.