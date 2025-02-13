Templeogue U17s book place in basketball finals

TEMPLEOGUE U17 girls basketball team booked their place in the DLBB Cup final after defeating Meteors 48-31 in the semi-final on Monday.

Templeogue got off to a brilliant start with stifling defence and four three pointers in the quarter by Eabha Booth helped them open up a 19-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Templeogue maintain this lead helped by five points from Katie Behan.

The third quarter saw more great defence from Templeogue along with three consecutive baskets from Sophia Kiely and a three pointer from Grace Miley add to their tally and increase the lead.

Sophie Gallagher also scored in the first three quarters and played great defence on Meteors Irish International, Kaitlyn Summers.

Templeogue saw out the game with all eleven players playing and further baskets by Grace Miley, Tea Gjoni, Milla Dimitrova and Booth helped clinch the match.

In a great team performance, Templeogue’s Eabha Booth finished top scorer on 15 points, followed by Sophia Kiely (10), Grace Miley (8), Katie Behan (7) and Sophie Gallagher (6).

Coached by Paul Behan and Paul McGrath and managed by Sarah Gallagher, this team has now knocked out Meteors and Tolka in the quarter final and will meet Eanna in the final.