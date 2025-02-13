Search
Templeogue U17s book place in basketball finals
Templeogue U17s book place in basketball finals

Templeogue U17s book place in basketball finals

Echo StaffFebruary 13, 2025 11:53 am

TEMPLEOGUE U17 girls basketball team booked their place in the DLBB Cup final after defeating Meteors 48-31 in the semi-final on Monday.

Templeogue got off to a brilliant start with stifling defence and four three pointers in the quarter by Eabha Booth helped them open up a 19-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Templeogue maintain this lead helped by five points from Katie Behan.

The third quarter saw more great defence from Templeogue along with three consecutive baskets from Sophia Kiely and a three pointer from Grace Miley add to their tally and increase the lead.

Sophie Gallagher also scored in the first three quarters and played great defence on Meteors Irish International, Kaitlyn Summers.

Templeogue saw out the game with all eleven players playing and further baskets by Grace Miley, Tea Gjoni, Milla Dimitrova and Booth helped clinch the match.

In a great team performance, Templeogue’s Eabha Booth finished top scorer on 15 points, followed by Sophia Kiely (10), Grace Miley (8), Katie Behan (7) and Sophie Gallagher (6).

Coached by Paul Behan and Paul McGrath and managed by Sarah Gallagher, this team has now knocked out Meteors and Tolka in the quarter final and will meet Eanna in the final.

Read More


Carmel honoured for commitment with Thomas Davis GAA Club

Sport

CARMEL Lynch was honoured for her dedication, commitment and volunteering with Thomas Davis GAA Club. Carmel is involved with many sections in...

Keenan looking forward to games

Sport

IRELAND head coach Mark Keenan has announced an 18-man extended squad ahead of next week’s FIBA Basketball World Cup European Pre Qualifiers...

‘They showed great battling skills and we could have nicked it’

Sport

“WE thought we could have maybe snatched something at the end, but probably wouldn’t have deserved to,” said joint Dublin manager Paul...

The work begins now – says U21 manager Jim Crawford

Sport

“The work begins now. “We know our opponents and me and my coaching staff will begin researching the opposition and plotting our...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST