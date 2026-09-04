Jobstown Celtic women are crowned league champions

JOBSTOWN Celtic’s women side recently emerged victorious in the EWFL Division 4 league as they cruised to a league title following a dominant season.

The team finished well ahead of the competition with Clonee United attempting and failing to bridge the gap between the sides.

It was clear they were a step ahead of the rest throughout the campaign as they finished the season with 16 wins out of 16 games played to their name.

The title was secured thanks to a 5-1 win at home against Liffeybank towards the end of August which made it mathematically impossible for any other teams to catch them.

That game saw goals from Aoife Coughlan, Jade Hickey, Shannon McDonnell as well as two for Zara Dillon.

While the teams goalscoring ability has impressed all season they have also been immense defensively conceding just 13 goals in 16 games.

The squad has come on in leaps and bounds since forming just a few short years ago and now will be offered the chance to test themselves against tougher opposition in seasons ahead.

They will have plenty to keep them occupied in the meantime however, a short two or three week break will be followed by cup games throughout September and October as well as a possible winter tournament.

Manager Linda Lenihan spoke on the achievement.

“The girls were willing to put the work in but to have the outcome we’ve had is brilliant. To go a season without losing a game was unexpected but to do it is amazing. I knew the girls were willing to put the work in but we are delighted to get the outcome that we’ve gotten.”

“We’ll be stepping up a league or maybe two but we will just have to put the work in. the girls are willing and that’s the first part, once you have that the rest is easy.”

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