Ronanstown man Sean Dillon makes Scottish Football history

RONANSTOWN native Sean Dillon has become the oldest outfield player since the rebranding of the SPFL, recently making an appearance for Scottish League One Club Montrose at the age of 43 years and 16 days.

Dillon broke the previous record which was held by former Scottish international Cameron Colin who played in 2015 at the age of 43 years and eight days back in 2015.

Dillon spoke about his record in an interview with The Echo.

“It came about a bit randomly, it was mentioned to me last year. I got a phone call randomly from the SPFL, there are others who are older but since the SPL became the SPFL in 2013 I have now taken over the record.”

“I’ve not played as much this year, it’s a nice touch, I’m not going around making a big thing of it.

‘Longevity is something that I’ve always pushed. The target was always to play until 40.” the first team coaching staff since signing with the team back in 2017.

“Even if I’m not playing the game I still have plenty to sort out. I work with the manager and the assistant to make sure we’re happy with what we are doing in training sessions.

‘I’ve got plenty of things to be doing even if I’m not involved on the pitch though I want to be in as much as I possibly can.”

“I’m lucky to have good people around me throughout my career.

‘Having a manager and assistant manager knowing that if I’ve played on a Saturday, I don’t have to train Tuesday and Thursday, if I’ve given you everything I’ve got training I won’t be fresh for the Saturday.

‘I’ve had to adapt, it was tough to take because I love training and being involved. Mentally I felt I hadn’t done enough but the last two years or so I’ve really cut back on the load that I’m doing.”

Dillon describes how when he first joined Montrose as a part time player, he still was putting in sessions most days of the week.

“That was grand, I was in my mid thirties then and I needed to do that to keep me going. I still have weeks now where I feel like I have done too much and other weeks where I haven’t done enough.

‘I probably won’t play too much this year because of the signings we made but I’ve always said ‘stay ready and you won’t have to get ready’ . Hopefully I get a few appearances as I will be needed at some stage.”

Dillon is perhaps best known in his career for his spell with Dundee United that saw him make over 300 appearances for the club, winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 as well as be inducted into the club’s hall of fame in 2016.

Leaving Dundee to join Montrose nearly 10 years ago, he was asked whether he expected to stay at his current club for so long.

“No chance! I came here thinking I would do two or three years and transition. I just thought I’d do a few years but I always thought I would push to 40.

‘I just had the mentality of let’s go again, I feel good so do another year and another year after, it just became that kind of thing, every year the assistant manager would tell me I wouldn’t play too much this year and I would say ‘let’s see how that goes’.”

He has made strides off the pitch during his time at Mountrose also becoming an estate agent as well as setting up a football academy in the local area.

Dillon has aims to make a few more appearances throughout the rest of the season.

A season ticket holder at St Patrick’s Athletic, he regularly made the trip to Richmond Park on Friday nights as a youth, Dillon once thought about making the move back home but he has no plans of breaking the League of Ireland record anytime soon.

“I keep an eye on Longford, Shels and Pats. I have a few connections still in the league at those clubs. I try to keep an eye on what’s going on.

‘I’m not super well up on it, my nephew Oscar back home and my sister Niamh go down to the Pat’s games regularly.

‘I always thought I’d love to go back at some stage. I can see big improvements in the league and the standard so we’ll leave that one for someone else maybe.”