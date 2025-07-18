Joe’s show is inspired after going for hair transplant

“THIS show was written on the back of me going to Turkey for a hair transplant!”

Joe Dowlin’s (Joe Irish, to avoid confusion with Joe Dolan) new 2025 show ‘Rapunzel’ comes to the The Civic this July.

As mentioned above, it is inspired by a recent trip to Turkey to get a hair transplant, where he also got new teeth.

Black Paddy (Fabu D), a long-time friend of Joe, will also feature as a support act.

Joe has had a busy 2025 so far, having performed in a charity gig for Archie Ennis in the Plaza hotel.

This performance went “really well” and encouraged Joe to keep performing stand-up comedy in Tallaght, and he is “super excited” for his ‘Rapunzel’ performance in the Civic on July 19.

The Echo previously interviewed Joe for his performance of ‘Joe Dowlin and Friends’ in October 2023, which he performed with fellow comedians Al Porter, Willa White, and Paul Marsh.

Since then, Joe has gone full-speed ahead with his online presence, garnering a decent following on social media.

However, he has been hoping to get more numbers in stand-up, having a “good feeling” about garnering a good turnout for his gigs in Tallaght.

‘Joe Dowlin and Friends’ had been performed in the studio space in the Civic, but this time, Joe’s solo show ‘Rapunzel’ will be performed in the main space, marking Joe’s first solo show to be performed in the main space of the Civic.

This main space was recommended to him by the Civic’s artistic Director Donal Shiels, as well as the Civic staff.

Comparing this coming solo show, Joe remarks that he is “twice as nervous” but simultaneously eager to push forward.

The Joeirish TikTok sensation tells his hilarious tale from “bald eagle to Rapunzel”. Come along for the ride!

