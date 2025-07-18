The Miracle Club back due to popular demand

“IT IS terrific to be asked back and means that the film resonated with the audience,” remarks Ballyfermot-born actor and screenwriter Jimmy Smallhorne.

The interview is regarding his film ‘The Miracle Club’, returning to the Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre this month after a successful first screening earlier this year.

According to Ann McEwan of Ballyfermot-based radio station TogetherFM, “Due to public demand, ‘The Miracle Club’ will be shown again as part of the Ballyfermot Arts Festival.”

‘The Miracle Club’ is a 2023 drama film directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, based on a story by Jimmy Smallhorne, starring Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, the late Maggie Smith and Stephen Rea.

Its plot follows a group of working-class Dublin women on a pilgrimage to Lourdes in France.

Jimmy will be attending this second screening, having been present at the original in February of this year, as part of TogetherFM’s monthly free film club.

Jimmy said the screening was “pretty powerful and emotional for me to be there with the people that I grew up with in Ballyfermot.”

He hopes that many people who expressed disappointment about missing the film will have the opportunity to see it at the location where the idea originated during the second screening.

From our previous interview that we did back in February, Jimmy revealed that the inspiration for the story of ‘The Miracle Club’ came from the “extraordinary” women he grew up with in Ballyfermot.

Their resilience, intelligence and sense of hope despite the difficulties of the times that we were experiencing in 1970s Ireland left an “indelible mark on my life”.

Be sure to check out TogetherFM’s screening of ‘The Miracle Club’ at the Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre on July 22; the doors open at 6:45pm and the film starts at 7pm.

Bus routes to the venue include the G1, G2, L55, 60, and S4.

Be sure to have questions ready for Jimmy at the post-screening Q & A!

