John awarded National Innovator of the Year

Priory Market CEO John Kearns was awarded National Innovator of the Year at the Food and Wine Awards in the Shelbourne Hotel.

The Food and Wine Innovator Awards are hosted by the Business Post and celebrate the best of the hospitality industry.

John Kearns’ win recognises his role in the creation of local hotspot Priory Market – Ireland’s first fully indoor food market.

As CEO of Partas, a social enterprise based in Tallaght, Kearns led a contribution of €400,000 which complemented a €3.6 million backing from nine Chinese investors via the Immigrant Investor Programme.

Marketing Manager at Priory Market Amy Keatinge stated the team’s pride that John had scooped up the award.

The marketing manager said: “We couldn’t be prouder of John. His innovation and leadership continue to inspire us all. It’s a privilege to work alongside him every day and see his vision for Priory Market come to life.”

Priory Market opened its doors at the end of June and features a range of cuisine, from Italian and Indian to Jamaican and a Venezuelan-Irish fusion.

Priory Brewery is also present in the market, as well as a coffee and wine bar, cocktail bar and a roastery.

The team at the indoor food market credit Kearns with setting a new benchmark for social enterprise in the country.

In a statement, the Priory Market said: “John’s vision has not only brought together a diverse range of authentic street food vendors but has also championed sustainability, local employment, and community development.”

The team noted that Kearns’ award is a testament to what they have created at the Priory Market.

