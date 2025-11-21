Appeal lodged after apartments refused due to new bus schemes

An artist impression of the plans for apartments on Emmet Road

A developer has lodged a planning appeal after they were refused permission for 16 new apartments in Inchicore, as the development would “negatively impact” new bus schemes for the area.

Orbitiz Ltd. applied for planning permission to demolish two derelict houses and one existing house, 105, 107 and 109 Emmet Road, to make way for construction of a 3-5 storey mixed-use semi-detached development comprising of 16 residential units over 5-storeys (nine one-bed and seven two-bed units, all with balconies to east or south), with a commercial unit at ground floor level and provision of bicycle parking.

The site is just ten doors down from where Dublin City Council have acquired five properties on Emmet Road to demolish and make way for a major redevelopment and extension of St Patrick’s Athletic FC’s home ground.

In their decision to refuse permission, published on September 24, the council noted the site’s proximity along the proposed BusConnects Liffey Valley to City Centre Core Bus Corridor (CBC) as well as “the constraints of the surrounding road network, the proposed development’s density, and the absence of any car parking provision”.

“It is considered that the proposal would result in excessive overspill vehicle activity and informal set-down operations on an already heavily trafficked road,” the decision read, adding that this would negatively impact the amenity of the area and pose a significant risk to public safety “by creating traffic hazards and obstructing pedestrians, cyclists, bus services, and other road users”.

The development would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area and to the Dublin City Development Plan 2022–2028.

In their appeal, Orbitiz Ltd. argued that the site’s proximity to the city centre as well as major transport links such as Heuston Station and the Liffey Valley to City Centre bus corridor removed any need for parking provision.

“We contend the reason of refusal to be contrary to the typical process of relaxing vehicular parking requirements for appropriately located sites,” they said, citing guidance within the Dublin City Development Plan 2022–2028 that says in city centres and “urban neighbourhoods… car-parking provision should be minimised, substantially reduced or wholly eliminated”.

A decision is due from An Coimisiún Pleanála by March next year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme