Post office forced to close after ‘violent interaction’
Clondalkin Post Office closed on Monday morning after a “violent interaction” led to damage in the office.
A “small group of customers” got into the altercation in the post office located within Clondalkin Village and the team made the call to shut their doors temporarily.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
