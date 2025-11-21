Search
Post office forced to close after ‘violent interaction’
Staff at Clondalkin Post Office made the call to shut their doors temporarily

Post office forced to close after ‘violent interaction’

James Roulston MooneyNovember 21, 2025 10:04 am

Clondalkin Post Office closed on Monday morning after a “violent interaction” led to damage in the office.

A “small group of customers” got into the altercation in the post office located within Clondalkin Village and the team made the call to shut their doors temporarily.

