Spotlite gives students voices on teaching policies
Kevin Shortall, principal at St Aidan’s CS with Samoisine Khupe, Niamh Hudson, Shane Casey, Laura Lundy and Aine O’Sullivan

Ellen GoughNovember 21, 2025 10:14 am

A groundbreaking initiative launched at a Tallaght school, which incorporates student voices in school policies and teaching methods, could be implemented in schools around the world.

St Aidan’s Community School in Brookfield hosted the launch of the official teaching guide of their SPOTLITE programme on Thursday, November 6.

