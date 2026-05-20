Joseph’s second crime fiction book ‘Reported Missing’

“IT ALL starts a week before Christmas, when a four-year-old boy disappears from a local sports ground,” explains Glenview-born author Joseph Birchall.

Joseph, who previously founded Gifts.ie in Ballymount with his brother, is publishing the second book of a planned crime fiction trilogy, coming to fruition from a three-book deal signed with Poolbeg Press.

The first instalment of the ‘Detective Darcy Doyle’ series, ‘In Plain Sight’, had a successful launch in June last year, and now all sights are set towards the first sequel, launching in the Priory Market later this month.

‘Reported Missing’ focuses on a child’s body being discovered in the Dublin Mountains, a few days after a young boy disappears from a local sports ground.

But rather than bringing answers, the discovery leads to yet more questions. Detectives Darcy Doyle and Mick Kelly return to the case, and what unfolds is far more complex and unsettling than it first appears.

When reflecting on the success of ‘In Plain Sight’, Joseph believes that it gave him greater confidence going into the second book.

He also found that he understood the main characters Darcy and Mick on a “much deeper” level.

“Even though they are fictional, the more time you spend writing them, the more real they become,” he remarks.

Sometimes they will say or do something that feels unexpected, even to him, but when you look closer, it is “completely true” to who they are.

One of Joseph’s favourite parts of working on this book was writing the crime boss Frank Kavanagh: “There’s something about stepping into his mindset and writing his dialogue that I find very engaging.”

Frank serves as an anti-hero: complex, controlled, and very consistent in who he is. Unlike the detectives, who evolve and change, Frank remains resolutely himself, regardless of what happens around him.

A challenge for Joseph during the writing process has been finding the time to sit down and write the book, commenting that sometimes “it’s not about long, uninterrupted stretches — it’s about grabbing ten or fifteen minutes when you can”.

For him, the key is consistency. Small amounts of work done regularly add up over time.

In regard to this launch, Joseph has worked closely with Amy in The Priory Market, who has been “incredibly helpful and accommodating” in organising the event.

They are also looking forward to Tallaght Person of the Year, Garda Sergeant Emer Lamon, attending the launch, which will be a “great addition”.

Last year’s launch had a “fantastic” turnout, so they are hoping to build on that again this time.

Due to last year’s article in The Echo, his primary school teacher, Betty Keyes, got in touch, and she is coming along to the launch too.

The third and final instalment of the ‘Detective Darcy Doyle’ series currently has the working title ‘Beyond The Pale’.

It sees crime boss Frank Kavanagh seeking revenge following a brutal assault on his teenage daughter.

At the same time, Darcy and Mick are investigating the deaths of two people in a fire, a case that quickly reveals itself to be far more than it initially seems. As with the previous books, there will be several layers and clues to uncover.

Joseph would like to thank members of the Gardaí for their technical guidance on this book, as well as his wife Eileen and fellow writers like Gill Perdue, Patricia Gibney, Jean Grainger and Amanda Geard for their support.

He also extends his gratitude to Poolbeg Publishers, particularly Paula Campbell and editor Gaye Shortland.

‘Reported Missing’ launches in the Priory Market from 7pm to 8pm on May 21.