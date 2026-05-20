St Thomas’ end nine year wait in dramaic decider

ST THOMAS’ SNS Jobstown recently won the City 2A Football League after a dramatic final game against St Kilian’s.

It’s been nine long years for the school waiting to win another boy’s league title but this current crop of players have ended the drought.

Their dedication to the cause has seen them train every Wednesday morning at 8am before school where the sessions are overseen by coaches and teachers Denis Daly and Simon Brennan.

Going into the final match of the league campaign, St Thomas’ were only ahead on goal difference and even then only one goal separated first from second place.

The school had early on defeated St Mark’s SNS 1-0 and St Aidan’s SNS 5-0 to ensure that they were in pole position by the time the deciding fixture came about.

St Kilian’s also came into the game undefeated having beaten both of the previously mentioned schools and while a draw would have ensured the win for Thomas’ they didn’t want to risk being caught out while parking the bus so instead they went for the jugular.

Captained by Tadhg O’Callaghan his leadership and drive was shared throughout the whole team as they pressed on to grab the opening goal of the game.

Kilian’s would equalise but further goals from Thomas’ would see them win out the game after going all out attack with a 4-2 scoreline.

Their coaches were delighted with the performance.

“It is a real privilege to work with such a great bunch of lads who never give up and keep trying.

‘They won the league undefeated, but more importantly playing the right way… Passing, moving, showing for each other and having the confidence to get on the ball and play.

‘It was a great day for Jobstown and we look forward to competing in the upcoming Dublin Finals knockout stage.”

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