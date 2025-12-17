Josh looks set for a move to Lincoln

A MOVE looks set for Josh Honohan to join League One side Lincoln in January for a fee rumoured to be around the €500,000 mark.

The move is expected to be announced over the Christmas period. The fullback has impressed massively since joining Rovers in 2024 and was considered as one of their key players this season.

In a campaign where Honohan won a league and cup medal along with a call up into the Irish national squad, he is now hoping to try his luck abroad as he makes the switch to Lincoln.

The transfer nearly happened towards the end of the summer transfer window with Rovers refusing a fee of around €600,000 with Rovers opting to keep the fullback to finish out their domestic campaign.

Now with Honohan approaching the end of his contract they will receive €500,000 as they have time to find a replacement in time for next season.

Rovers also have inserted add ons into the deal, which should they be triggered will bring the total value of the transfer to the €1 million mark.

While championship clubs were monitoring Honohan, Lincoln see the player as an immediate first team option who would be invaluable in their hunt for promotion.

They currently sit third in League One, two points off second place Bradford and six off table toppers Cardiff.

The side have a history of bringing in Irish talent in recent years with Danny Mandroiu and Jack Moylan being two who have played for the Imps in recent years.

While Honohan will not get any opportunities to play European football with Lincoln, time will tell if he will be able to succeed in the English game and continue his forward momentum that saw him as one of the most talked about players in the country in 2025.

