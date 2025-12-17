Man charged with second count of sexual assault of 10-year-old girl in Saggart

There were violent scenes in Citywest following the alleged assault

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in west Dublin in October told gardaí she said she was 18 and claimed he “just kissed her”, reports Tom Tuite.

A second count was levelled against the 26-year-old when he faced his fifth hearing on Wednesday at Cloverhill District Court. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Last month, Judge Alan Mitchell learned that, following a psychiatric assessment, the man was found fit to stand trial.

The accused was initially charged with sexual assault of a female at Garter Lane in Saggart on October 20, 2025. The girl had been missing from care.

On Wednesday, Garda Sergeant Sinead Connolly further charged him at the court with a second count of sexual assault of the same complainant at another location close to Garter Lane.

Judge Mitchell heard that in reply to the new charge, after caution, the man told the sergeant: “I spoke to my solicitor and told him she sat beside me; you can check the CCTV.

She started talking to me and I asked her her age, she told me she was 18. I just kissed her”.

Garda Sergeant Connolly said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

However, the prosecution must serve a book of evidence before he is sent forward to the higher level.

The Clondalkin-based sergeant said the book of evidence was likely to be completed within six weeks.

The man had the assistance of an Arabic interpreter during the hearing after the courtroom was cleared for the in-camera proceedings.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and grey tracksuit pants, he handed the new charge to his solicitor and addressed the court once to say “okay”, confirming he was not making a bail application,

The judge remarked that he was impressed that the DPP’s directions were available after two months, when it usually takes three months.

Legal aid was granted to the accused, who has yet to indicate a plea.

Judge Mitchell remanded him in custody to appear again at the same court via video link on December 23.

At his first hearing on October 21, Garda Sergeant Connolly said the man replied, “I have nothing to say,” after he was charged.

The defence must give gardaí 48 hours’ notice if they intend to move a bail application.

Following the alleged assault, there were violent scenes in Citywest, Dublin, resulting in more than 30 arrests, and gardaí suffering injuries, and a Garda vehicle was burned out. Court prosecutions have commenced while an investigation continues to identify others at the scene.