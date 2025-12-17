Search
Man charged with second count of sexual assault of 10-year-old girl in Saggart
There were violent scenes in Citywest following the alleged assault

Man charged with second count of sexual assault of 10-year-old girl in Saggart

Echo StaffDecember 17, 2025 2:17 pm

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in west Dublin in October told gardaí she said she was 18 and claimed he “just kissed her”, reports Tom Tuite.

A second count was levelled against the 26-year-old when he faced his fifth hearing on Wednesday at Cloverhill District Court. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Last month, Judge Alan Mitchell learned that, following a psychiatric assessment, the man was found fit to stand trial.

The accused was initially charged with sexual assault of a female at Garter Lane in Saggart on October 20, 2025. The girl had been missing from care.

On Wednesday, Garda Sergeant Sinead Connolly further charged him at the court with a second count of sexual assault of the same complainant at another location close to Garter Lane.

Judge Mitchell heard that in reply to the new charge, after caution, the man told the sergeant: “I spoke to my solicitor and told him she sat beside me; you can check the CCTV.

She started talking to me and I asked her her age, she told me she was 18. I just kissed her”.

Garda Sergeant Connolly said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

However, the prosecution must serve a book of evidence before he is sent forward to the higher level.

The Clondalkin-based sergeant said the book of evidence was likely to be completed within six weeks.

The man had the assistance of an Arabic interpreter during the hearing after the courtroom was cleared for the in-camera proceedings.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and grey tracksuit pants, he handed the new charge to his solicitor and addressed the court once to say “okay”, confirming he was not making a bail application,

The judge remarked that he was impressed that the DPP’s directions were available after two months, when it usually takes three months.

Legal aid was granted to the accused, who has yet to indicate a plea.

Judge Mitchell remanded him in custody to appear again at the same court via video link on December 23.

At his first hearing on October 21, Garda Sergeant Connolly said the man replied, “I have nothing to say,” after he was charged.

The defence must give gardaí 48 hours’ notice if they intend to move a bail application.

Following the alleged assault, there were violent scenes in Citywest, Dublin, resulting in more than 30 arrests, and gardaí suffering injuries, and a Garda vehicle was burned out. Court prosecutions have commenced while an investigation continues to identify others at the scene.

Read More


18 youths diagnosed with neurological disorder linked to nitrous oxide

News

18 youths were diagnosed with a neurological disorder at Tallaght University Hospital linked to laughing gas inhalation during a 21-month period, a...

Appeal for witnesses following cash-in-transit robbery

Latest

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a cash-in-transit robbery that took place in Lucan on Friday evening. A cash in transit robbery...

Driver (35) had ‘off the Richter scale’ alcohol level in his system

Tallaght

A DRIVER who failed to stop for gardai was over the limit from the night before a court heard. Daniel Willis Torres...

This weeks front pages – December 11, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST