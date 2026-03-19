Judge McNamara steps down after 10 years of service in Tallaght Court

THE end of an era at Tallaght District Court this week, with Judge Patricia McNamara stepping down after 10 years of service in the area.

Following proceedings, a small ceremony took place in the courthouse to mark the occasion and pay tribute to a woman considered by her peers as extremely fair, respected, polite, efficient and passionate for reform.

Judge McNamara’s enunciation was second to none, allowing all in the courthouse to hear proceedings clearly.

She would often prompt those addressing the court to speak coherently, and would explain the complexities of the legal system in layman terms to people attending so that they could understand what is happening with their case.

This attention to clear communication was perhaps a characteristic of the Judge’s acting background, and a requirement on stage to carry your voice and be heard.

Among those in attendance, was Chief Superintendent Peter Burke, from Tallaght Garda Station.

“I only arrived here 18 months ago but on behalf of AGS, you were well thought of in court. Thank you for your service to Irish society and to Tallaght,” said Chief Supt Burke.

Judge McNamara was on the bench for 16 years but spent the last 10 years in Tallaght and in the children’s court.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennesy read out a message from Gaenor Murphy, Courts Service, who was Judge McNamara’s clerk for many a year, but could not be in Tallaght on the day.

Judge McNamara was noted for her “trailblazing leadership” and a woman who is committed to family, wellbeing and justice.

Her family, husband Philip and three “accomplished children” are a source of pride and joy.

“She is genuinely respected and loved in Tallaght. A passionate advocate for drug treatment and Restorative Justice. She profoundly represents females, is a founding member of the Irish Women Lawyers Association.”

Ms Murphy wished Judge McNamara “every happiness” as she “steps into a new chapter”, hoping she will have more time to play tennis and golf.

State and defence solicitors took turns to say their goodbyes to a Judge who “made us work hard on behalf of our clients” but was “fair, polite and will be badly missed.”

Addressing the court for the last time, an emotional Judge McNamara recalled the first time she began working in Tallaght which “seems like yesterday.”

Speaking to Chief Supt Burke, Judge McNamara praised the effort put into their work at court by gardai, and the “utmost respect they have for the court.”

“I know they do their best at all times. It was always a great benefit to know gardai kept things in control.”

Speaking from a personal point of view, Judge McNamara recalled the time when a man waited in the carpark outside the court and jumped on top of her car before almost immediately “9/10 gardai jumped on him.”

Another incident was noted where Judge McNamara was stranded on the side of the N81 on a “miserable night” but was saved when “three musketeers from Tallaght” arrived and “rescued me.”

“That kind of personal touch. I will miss working with them. I really enjoyed working here. It is one of the great indigenous communities. People have shown respect and found it a pleasure. The community helps to support people. I think that’s where Restorative Justice worked so well in Tallaght.

“People can bring about change. The NGO’s in Tallaght, the garda, defenders of the people. I’ve been very fortunate. Thank you to Kevin the security man, who has been here longer than anyone. I have been honoured and privileged to be part of the administration in Tallaght. Thank you for allowing me,” said Judge McNamara.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme