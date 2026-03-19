Sites for 56,000 homes on council radar
Sites for over 56,000 housing units across South Dublin are currently on the council’s radar, which includes more than 12,500 units already permitted.
The council have noted that the current permitted and zoned areas for housing provide a potential for 56,526 units to be developed in the county, with 12,624 already given the green light.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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