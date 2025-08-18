JYSK retailer’s revenues in Ireland jump from €59.5m to almost €70m

DANISH home furniture and sleeping retailer JYSK saw revenues rise from €59.5m to €69.66m last year from the Irish arm of its business.

It follows the expansion plans announced earlier this year by the group, with the opening of a Park West Business Park head office, plans for five new Irish stores and a “record-breaking last quarter of 2024” for the brand in Ireland.

The new head office in Park West Business Park has seen an investment of €250,000, and it will house up to 50 JYSK head office employees across all departments.

This is a separate office space to the 8,000 sq ft JYSK dark store, which opened in November to significantly help reduce the delivery times to customers

According to latest accounts, pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of JYSK last year decreased by 17 per cent to €3m.

Pre-tax profits of €3.02m for the 12 months to the end of August follow pre-tax profits of €3.68m in 2023.

Directors attribute the 17 per cent increase in revenues to “continued store expansion” in the Irish market, including the opening of two new stores, continued growth in online and the improvement in operations in existing stores.

Numbers employed increased from 259 to 287, made up of 233 in administration and staff, along with 54 in management. Staff costs last year increased from €7.57m to €9.86m.