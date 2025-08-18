Search
Community gardai essential to address public disconnect

Echo StaffAugust 18, 2025 11:17 am

The deployment of community Gardaí is “a fundamental key” to address disconnect between residents and law enforcement, said Aontú representative for Tallaght, Saoirse Ní Chónaráin.

“Everyday, I see more ‘disrespect’ being levelled at members of An Garda Síochána,” she said in a statement last week.

