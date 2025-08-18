Search
Integrating Ukrainian and Irish cultures . . .
Ukrainian Music Agency performed at Tallaght Theatre Photo by Paul McGovern

August 18, 2025

“It was great to get this grant again!” begins Victoria, artistic director of the Ukrainian Music Agency, coming off the back of two concerts in Rathfarnham Castle and then the Tallaght Theatre on July 27.

This grant is from the South Dublin County Council, marking the group’s second consecutive year of receiving such funding, with the exception that they held an additional concert this year.

The performance was part of the ‘Ukrainian Stars in Irish Skies’ festival, which aims to integrate Ukrainian and Irish cultures into the global cultural spectrum, highlighting their rich and ancient histories.

The first performance at Rathfarnham Castle at 3pm on July 27 attracted a good crowd, surpassing the 80-seat limit.

Due to the timing of the All-Ireland Football Final and transportation issues, attendance at the Tallaght Theatre performance at 8pm was just slightly lower.

Victoria hopes to enhance advertising and logistics for upcoming concerts.

She goes on to describe the concert at Rathfarnham Castle as being a symbol of unity between Ukrainian and Irish cultures.

The group recently discovered the relatively new Tallaght Theatre.

According to Victoria, the venue has excellent acoustics, lighting, and sound equipment, making it suitable for various cultural activities.

The UMA will also be performing on August 24 at Pearse Museum at 3pm and then at the Tallaght Theatre at 8pm to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. Be sure to keep an eye out!

Victoria would like to thank Christopher Baker of South Dublin County Council for awarding the grant, as well as Catherine O’Connor from the OPW, Una Lowry of South Dublin City Partnership, and Michael Lynchehaun, director of the Tallaght Theatre.

She would also like to extend her gratitude to Adriana Avramenko, managing director of the UMA, for all of the effort and work she has put in to make this project happen, and to photographer Paul Mc Govern

Finally, she would like to thank all of the performers across the two concerts, both Ukrainian and Irish, for their collaboration and friendship.

