Funding put in place to support nature trails and new projects in the county

Up to €6,000 in funding has been announced for nature trails and new projects in Co Dublin.

It’s part of €4 million in funding unveiled on Friday, August 1, by the Department of Community, Rural and the Gaeltacht as part of its strategic partnership with Coillte.

As part of the 2025 investment, €6,000 has been allocated to improve the Slievethoul (also known as Saggart Hill) walking trail, specifically enhancing the link between the trail and the nearby car park, which serves as a key access point for walkers.

In addition, Lugg Forest has been included in the national maintenance allocation, ensuring upkeep and accessibility for all who enjoy this much-loved local amenity.

The investment in 2025 includes €2 million to support ongoing maintenance of over 160 recreational sites across the country, €600,000 to support the development of new recreation amenities and an additional €1.4 million specifically to repair storm-damaged trails.

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Jerry Buttimer said the partnership with Coillte “is a key part of supporting outdoor recreation in Ireland”.

“It helps ensure Coillte sites can welcome millions of visitors each year with top-quality trails and facilities.

“Through this five-year partnership, we’re investing up to €15 million to maintain and improve Coillte’s trail network and recreational areas across the country.

“The funding also helps Coillte continue working closely with local communities and recreation groups nationwide,” he added.

Dublin Mid West TD and Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure Emer Higgins welcomed Friday’s announcement.

“Our nature trails and parks are a source of huge pride in Dublin Mid West and bring so much enjoyment, not just to the people who live here, but they attract visitors to our area,” she said.

“This additional funding will go a long way towards ensuring facilities are of the highest standard and I also look forward to seeing what additional projects may be delivered to enhance our recreational offering.”