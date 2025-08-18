Almost 500,000 consumers in arrears on electricity and gas bills

Households in arrears on their energy bills hit a record high, according to figures provided to Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan.

The data released to her by Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien showed that some 301,000 households are in arrears on electricity and nearly 175,000 are in arrears on their gas bills.

Small business owners are not doing great either with 27,421 in arrears on electricity, and over 5,800 in arrears on gas.

“On top of this, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) is preparing to hike the network costs that you have to pay, but to cut them for data centres,” commented Deputy Boylan.

“The same data centres are hoarding more and more of the energy we produce, stalling the delivery of more badly needed homes, and putting our grid under real pressure.

“Big energy companies like Flogas, are also intent on continuing to jack up their energy prices, all while raking in eye-watering profits.”

According to her, all this is the result of “political decisions” rather than issues outside of the Government’s control.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael talk about their glossy ‘taskforce’ to look at energy prices, despite the last government launching a ‘steering group’ to do the same thing. This will be another talking shop to waste taxpayer money.

“This government need to step up and tackle these issues. They need to scrap the cut to costs for data centres and crucially use this year’s budget to bring forward badly needed supports to help families and small businesses who are struggling with sky high energy costs.”

Deputy Boylan called for energy credits to be included as part of a cost of living package in this year’s budget and for reduced VAT on electricity and gas bills to be extended until the end of 2025.