Traffic dept. give green light to yellow box at the Anna Livia Bridge junction

A yellow box will be installed in the coming weeks at a major junction in Chapelizod.

Two locations on Main Street, Chapelizod have been added for consideration by Dublin City Council’s traffic department for pedestrian crossings next year.

Officials confirmed that a yellow box is to be installed at the junction of Lucan Road and Anna Livia Bridge “following the statutory process” during August.

At the South-Central Area meeting on Wednesday, July 16, Cllr Ray Cunningham (GP) thanked the DCC traffic department for the installation of the yellow box as well as “the agreement of improved school signage outside St Laurence’s National School”.

He also requested they look at installing new safety features at schools in Chapelizod “before a new group of children start” in September.

These include safe crossing points at St Laurence’s NS and across Main Street to St Patrick’s NS, a school warden to be shared between the schools and a safe way for teachers to drive out of St. Patrick’s NS.

A number of council officials responded to the question from the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh councillor.

Sean Daly, engineer with the DCC Transport Advisory Group stated that Main Street, Chapelizod at Saint Laurence’s NS and Main Street, Chapelizod at the junction with Chapelizod Road “have been added for consideration for pedestrian crossings for 2026”.

Regarding Cllr Cunningham’s request for a school warden for both schools, an official from the DCC City Centre Transport Projects office said that “the application for a School Warden must come from the school” and gave an email address for that purpose.

In response to his question regarding safety for teachers pulling out of St Patrick’s NS, executive ITS officer Cameron McBain said that DCC policy “does not employ detectors to trigger or call signalised phases at a traffic-controlled junction to service an un-signalised approach”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.