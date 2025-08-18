Learning how to make it happen!
Twenty-one young people from Dublin were among more than 300 teenagers who took part in Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference at Maynooth University last week.
The event offered a transformative week of learning, self-reflection and collaboration.
AUTHOREcho Staff
