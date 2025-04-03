Katie pays a surprise visit to her old club

Katie McCabe returned to Kilnamanagh on Monday to take part in training with the clubs U9’s at Ned Kelly Park

IRELAND captain Katie McCabe returned to her old club Kilnamanagh on Monday to take part in a training session with the clubs U9s.

McCabe along with London City Lionesses goalkeeper Grace Moloney made the surprise visit to Ned Kelly Park.

The players were thrilled as the football stars joined them for a special training session, sharing skills, stories, and unforgettable moments.

“They are an amazing group of girls and are extremely enthusiastic and are always willing to learn and apply themselves,” said Kilnamanagh U9 manager Conor O’Gara who runs the team along with Derek Colwell and Elaine O’Halloran.

“We have 18 girls who have shown a great aptitude to girls’ football.

“We are in the DDSL 9.1 league and have been getting on great so far,” added Conor.

Katie will be turning her attention to the UEGA Nations League match where she will captain Ireland against Greece at the Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium on Friday.