Search
Katie pays a surprise visit to her old club
Katie McCabe returned to Kilnamanagh on Monday to take part in training with the clubs U9’s at Ned Kelly Park

Katie pays a surprise visit to her old club

Echo StaffApril 3, 2025 12:50 pm

IRELAND captain Katie McCabe returned to her old club Kilnamanagh on Monday to take part in a training session with the clubs U9s.

McCabe along with London City Lionesses goalkeeper Grace Moloney made the surprise visit to Ned Kelly Park.

The players were thrilled as the football stars joined them for a special training session, sharing skills, stories, and unforgettable moments.

“They are an amazing group of girls and are extremely enthusiastic and are always willing to learn and apply themselves,” said Kilnamanagh U9 manager Conor O’Gara who runs the team along with Derek Colwell and Elaine O’Halloran.

“We have 18 girls who have shown a great aptitude to girls’ football.

“We are in the DDSL 9.1 league and have been getting on great so far,” added Conor.

Katie will be turning her attention to the UEGA Nations League match where she will captain Ireland against Greece at the Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium on Friday.

Read More


Dublin Lions U14s girls’ basketball team clinch All-Ireland Club c’ship

Sport

THE Dublin Lions girls’ team had an incredible weekend in Gormanston, clinching the U14 “A” All-Ireland Club Championship. After a standout season...

Good wins for Tallaght rugby teams in cup

Sport

THERE were big wins for Tallaght rugby club’s men’ and women’s teams in the cup at the weekend. In the O’Connor Cup,...

National Podium for Tallaght Athletes

Sport

FOUR Tallaght athletes made the podium at the National Juvenile Indoor T&F Championships in Athlone last weekend after producing very good performances....

Tamhlacht topple Ronanstown in cup

Sport

THE FIRST cup semi finalist of the season was confirmed last Saturday, in Sean Walsh Park, when Tamhlacht FC beat Ronanstown FC...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST