TMA top of the table at All-Ireland National Championships

TMA Team 2025 at the All-Ireland National Championships at the weekend

THE Tallaght Martial Arts team took home an amazing medal haul in the Kickboxing Ireland All-Ireland National Championship 2025, winning 39 gold medals, 12 silver and eight bronze.

This competition was hotly contested with teams from all over Ireland with young athletes trying to secure a place on the Irish team for the Junior European Championships which will be held in Portugal in August, 2025.

There were some outstanding performances from this hardworking group of young athletes, first up was European Champion Cillian McArdle continues his gold streak with a Gold in -52kg division.

Eoin Finn fought his way to 2 Gold in both points and light contact divisions.

Adam Myers took a Gold in kick light, silver in points and bronze in light contact with brother Max Myers taking a silver in kick light and a bronze in light contact.

Shannon Conlon also took two Silver Medals in both her points and light contact sections.

Anna White picked up her Gold medal in her points division in Juniors and a bronze as she stepped up to seniors.

Edward Comerford took Gold in his older cadet -42kg points section and a silver in Light contact.

Liam Feeney also took a hard-fought silver in his younger cadet division.

Leo Golding topped his division taking Gold in points and a bronze in his first step up to Seniors.

Georgia Clarke took the Gold in her first outing at Nationals fighting in younger cadet division.

Isabel Golding took 2 Gold in her points and light contact divisions as well as Amy Comerford who took up her Gold in younger cadets.

Following in their footsteps was Daire Ryan winning Gold and Polly Jones taking a silver in her -28 younger cadet division.

Georgia, Isabel and Polly also went on to win the Younger Cadet Girls teams Gold.

Nathan Clarke takes his Gold and a step into the Full contact world in younger junior -60kg Ringsport division as well as a Silver in Light Contact.

Reece Doyle also taking the step up to Full contact took the younger junior -51kg Gold and a bronze in light contact.

Also making the podium this year are Dara Kelly Clarke and Naman Shrivastava who took bronze in hotly contested sections in their respective divisions taking home silverware for TMA bringing the total medal haul to 59.

Our senior athletes showed their younger teammates the value of consistency and hard work with outstanding performances leading to 1st place finishes for Ellen McCaughey, Shauna Fitzpatrick, Gar Ryan, Jodie Browne, Callum O’Connor, Lauren O’Keefe.

Conor McGlinghey, Syymon Rycek, Robbie McMenamy, Luke Daly, Eryn Birkhead and 2nd place finished for Zara Jones Sarah Cassidy.

Our veteran athletes also had great results with Gold for Fergus Daly and Stephen Jones and a silver for Tara Jones Tallaght Martial Arts is now enrolling new members across all age groups starting from four years of age.

