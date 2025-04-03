Dublin Lions U14s girls’ basketball team clinch All-Ireland Club c’ship

THE Dublin Lions girls’ team had an incredible weekend in Gormanston, clinching the U14 “A” All-Ireland Club Championship.

After a standout season in the Dublin League, where they won both the league and the cup unbeaten, the Lions entered the national championships with high expectations.

On Saturday of the two-day tournament, the Lions dominated, winning all three of their games in commanding fashion against Limerick Celtics, St Mary’s Castleisland, and Carlow.

On Sunday, they faced Bantry, who had their own impressive record, having won both the Cork League and Cup.

The game was intense and tightly contested, with Bantry leading for three quarters.

However, the Lions fought back with exceptional defense from Mia Dunne, sharp shooting from Hannah Dunne, and strong rebounding from Lauren McDonagh, Aisling Braiden, Amelia Staines, and Brianna Boateng.

The Lions won the final quarter 18 6, securing a 47-41 victory and advancing to the semi-finals against Malahide.

The Lions maintained their momentum in both the semi-final and final, posting impressive scores to win both games by double digits.

A huge credit goes to Coach Caitriona Flanagan, who has developed this team from U11 to the high level they are at today.