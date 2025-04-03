National Podium for Tallaght Athletes

FOUR Tallaght athletes made the podium at the National Juvenile Indoor T&F Championships in Athlone last weekend after producing very good performances.

Mason Mitchell contested the U15 long jump and produced a new personal best jump of 5.29m for bronze, and Brendan Solarin did likewise in the U18 long jump with a new personal best leap of 6.15m.

In the track events, Sean O’Donnell ran a blinder to claim silver in the U18 200m final in a time of 22.02 seconds, and he clocked 7.01 when winning his 60m heat, but unfortunately could not take his place in the final due to other engagements, and in the U18 60m final, Dubem Amah clocked a new personal best time of 7.00 seconds to claim silver.

Abdullahi Adeleke made the finals of the U17 60m and 200m where he finished 4th and 5th respectively, while Brianna Dwyer Carty finished 8th in the U18 60m final, and she also contested the heats of the U18 200m, while Gloria Oigbochie who qualified for the U19 200m final after finishing second in her heat unfortunately had to withdraw due to injury.

Others who competed over the course of the weekend included, Katyriel Fernandes who recorded a time of 8.25 when third in her U15 60m heat, Leonard Deering who finished 4th in the U16 800m with a new personal best time of 2:05.17, Gabriella Azeez U17 200m heats (26.90), Conor McGann in the U17 long jump, Daniel Thomas U17 400m heat (57.20), Harmony Livingston Young U18 60m heat (7.39), and Amaya Mitchell U19 200m heats (27.76).

Elsewhere, in Rayleigh, North Carolina last Friday night, Cormac Dixon recorded a new personal best time of 13:57.99 in his first outdoor 5k for Providence College, and in the Dublin City Half Marathon on Sunday last, Karl; Doherty recorded a time of 1:24.21, Stephen Worth 1:25.14, Tara Darcy 1:30.57, Feraghal O’Connor 1:31.41, Dave Fletcher 1:34.23, Berta Quinonero 1:41.55, and Carmel McGovern 1:55.28.