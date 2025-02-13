Keenan looking forward to games

Ireland head coach Mark Keenan is looking forward to the next round of games coming up

IRELAND head coach Mark Keenan has announced an 18-man extended squad ahead of next week’s FIBA Basketball World Cup European Pre Qualifiers away to Switzerland on Thursday, February 20, before a trip to Baku to take on Azerbaijan on Sunday, February 23rd.

Kyle Hosford ends his international retirement to return to the squad for the first time since 2022.

Taiwo Badmus is included after missing out on the wins against Kosovo and Azerbaijan in November, while Eamonn Joyce – who made his debut in last summer’s friendlies against Guatemala and Armenia in Los Angeles- receives his first competitive call-up.

Ireland will enter the window in second place in Group A behind leaders Switzerland with a 2-2 record following a 91-67 win over Azerbaijan, followed by 91-85 success against Kosovo in the space of four days in November, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the next phase for the first time alive.

The top three in Group A, B and C will advance to the second phase of qualifying along with the best ranked second place team from the three brackets.

Switzerland go into the game unbeaten at 4-0, winning our previous meeting 86-63 at the National Basketball Arena in February 2024.

Speaking as he announced his extended squad for the latest qualifying fixtures, Ireland head coach Mark Keenan who is a member of Templeogue Basketball Club said: “We’ve been looking forward to this window since the final buzzer went against Kosovo back in November and I’m delighted with the squad I’ve been able to announce.

“Obviously Kyle (Hosford) coming back in will be something that people will focus on and it’s great to be able to call on a player with his experience, a former captain, in another must win situation such as this.

“Having Taiwo (Badmus) available again after injury is another big boost though and I’m excited to call Eamonn (Joyce) back in after his made his debut for us in the summer.”

“We know Switzerland very well and beating them on their own patch is a huge challenge, but it’s one that we will meet head on and embrace the opportunity we have to qualify for the next phase of this compeition for the first time.

“We always take these windows one game at a time, so we will see how we come out of the game on Thursday week and then start looking ahead to another tough game in the shape of Azerbaijan,” added Keenan.