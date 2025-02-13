Search
Tallaght senior and junior sprinters in good form
Tallaght AC’s Uche Disu claimed bronze in the 60m for DCU

Echo StaffFebruary 13, 2025 11:50 am

TALLAGHT A.C. Senior and Junior sprinters were in good form at indoor events last weekend, with Uche Disu winning bronze in the 60m for DCU with a new personal best time of 7.74 and she later added gold when competing on the DUC 4x200m winning relay team University Indoor Championships in the NIA on Sunday, and Carlota Malaga equalled her best time when finishing 4th in her 60m heat for TUD.

The following day at the National Indoor League R1 in Athlone, Sean Aigboboh ran a seasonal best time of 6.86 in the 60m series, while Joseph Finnegan Murphy and Simon Essuman recorded SB times of 7.09 and 7.11 respectively their series 2 and 1 60m contests, and David Aigbobh equalled his PB of 7.17 in his series 2 contest, and Gilbert Kaletta and Harmony Livingstone Young recorded times of 7.38 and 7.67 respectively in their 60m heats, and Harmony recorded 26.15 in the 200m series.

In the women’s 60m series, Nadislane Kobongo and Sarah Doyle recorded times of 8.30 and 8.56.

