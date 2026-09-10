Kerry legend could have been a St Mark’ s man

Dara O'Cinnéide recently spoke on The Final Whistle podcast with League of Ireland legend Martin Lawlor

MULTIPLE All-Ireland winner with Kerry, Dara O’Cinnéide recently spoke on The Final Whistle podcast how he actually spent the first years of his life in Tallaght before the family made the switch to the South West.

The family actually lived in Springfield until a young Dara was two years old with his father playing football for Ballymun Kickhams at junior level.

O’Cinneide touched on how his mother spoke of the back garden looking out to the Dublin mountains and the amazing neighbours they had before moving in 1977.

He also alluded to another life where he could have been a St Mark’s clubman had the family elected to stay in Tallaght!

With three All Ireland medals to his name including ending the famous 11 year drought in 1997, the decision to move down to Kerry paid off in the long run.

Today Dara is club chairman of An Gaeltacht its ground looks over the Atlantic; it’s nearly century old and when Dara was playing the club reached the All-Ireland Club Final but sadly lost to Caltra.

He was speaking as a guest on ‘The Final Whistle’ podcast which is a series that is currently being recorded at The Edge in Tallaght.

League of Ireland legend Martin Lawlor hosts and is interviewing elite sports people with six episodes being produced.

Interviews focus on highlighting the careers of the athletes as well as discussing the transition of the retirement from sport.

Local sporting groups will also be invited to each interview to listen, learn and take part in the event.

TAGS Sport