July Sports Star of the Month is Dubem Amah

Tallaght Athletics Club official Cecil Johnston, on behalf of Dubem Amah accepts the Sports Star of the Month Award from William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo, Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and Dave Heffernan (Active South Dublin)

TALLAGHT AC’s Dubem Amah has been named as Active South Dublin’s Sports Star of the Month for July after an excellent few weeks saw him win national titles and break records.

Stepping up two years in age, Amah first won the U20 men’s 200m National Championship in Tullamore where he set a new pb of 21.02 in the heats as well as a medal with a time of 21.05 in the final.

Both were well under the qualifying cut off of 21.15 for the U20 World Championships in which he participated in August, reaching a semi final in that competition.

He also broke the National U18 200m in the same month at Day 3 of the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships in Tullamore.

Amah powered home from the starting blocks, establishing a new championship record time with a finish of 21.44, completely smashing the previous record of 22.06.

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