July Sports Team of the Month is Ballyboden St Enda’s Senior Hurling team

Ballyboden St Enda’s senior hurling captain Stephen O’Connor receives the Team of the Month Award from Helen Dwyer (Active South Dublin). With them are David Kennedy, editor, The Echo and Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel.

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s Senior Hurling side have been named as Active South Dublin’s Team of the Month for July.

The team won the Division 1 title in July after finishing the campaign with 10 wins and a single loss to their name.

That loss came against Craobh Chiarain in Clonshaugh in April as Boden fell victim to a 0-27 to 2-17 defeat.

The final fixture saw them in a must win game against St Vincent’s in Pairc Ui Mhurchu where they ran out as 0-23 to 0-14 victors.

It was a two horse race in the end for the league title as Lucan Sarsfields also put in a hugely impressive showing in the league finishing with the same ratio as Ballyboden.

The clincher for Boden was the game between the two at Pairc Ui Mhurchu where Boden inflicted Sarsfield’s only defeat for the season with a 1-23 to 0-21 scoreline.